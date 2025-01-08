The Republican Study Committee (RSC) is adding a familiar face and one of the nation’s most popular conservatives.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is rejoining RSC a decade after leaving the organization, Breitbart News learned exclusively Wednesday.

Jordan, who chaired the RSC in the 112th Congress from 2011-2012, adds significant conservative bona fides to group, which was founded over a half century ago as the conservative wing of the House Republican Conference.

“I am pleased to welcome my friend and former RSC Chairman Jim Jordan back to the Republican Study Committee,” new RSC Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “Jim’s return adds heavyweight conservative firepower to our already formidable arsenal.

“Together, we will make President Trump’s agenda a reality and deliver the decisive conservative victories the American people deserve.”

Jordan has evolved from an establishment agitator to the powerful Chairman of the Judiciary Committee while maintaining his conservative credentials. Now one of the top fundraising draws for his colleagues, Jordan has worked deliberately to elect Republicans across the ideological spectrum – even some who opposed his run for Speaker in October of 2023.

Rejoining RSC is the latest move from Jordan to promote party unity while continuing as a top conservative and ally of Donald Trump.

“It’s great to be part of the Republican Study Committee,” Jordan said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “Chairman Pfluger will do a great job leading this group of conservatives to champion policies that protect our freedoms, bolster national security, and foster economic prosperity for all Americans.”

In 2015, Jordan and several other conservative colleagues splintered from RSC to create the House Freedom Caucus, partly over concerns about the RSC’s ballooning membership pushing the group further to the center.

The much-smaller House Freedom Caucus now numbers around 35 members and proudly maintains its reputation as the most conservative bloc in the House. But the broader House Republican Conference has shifted markedly to the right as Donald Trump’s emergence as leader of the Republican Party ushered in a new age in Washington.

Jordan deserves much of the credit for the rightward trajectory of the conference, which has increasingly accepted – or at least tolerated – HFC members despite undiminished animosity from the establishment.

Many freedom caucus members maintain membership in both HFC and RFC. Jordan, who remains vice chair of HFC, now joins those ranks.

RSC numbers around 170 members, where its membership has hovered for several congresses.