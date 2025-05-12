Lawler: SALT Income Cap Doesn’t Address Areas with ‘Massively High Property Taxes’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said that the proposed tax plan’s SALT income cap “does not address the fact that you have massively high property taxes in states like New York” and other states like Texas.

Lawler said, “I’ve been very clear, from the very beginning, if there was not a fix for SALT in the bill, I would be a no. This proposal by the Ways and Means Committee and the Ways and Means chairman does not address the issue. The fact is that the cap on SALT expires at the end of this year and it would come back unlimited. The reason that we are willing to negotiate in good faith, of course, is because, with it, would come the alternative minimum tax, the standard deduction would be cut in half.”

He added that “you look at a district like mine, where three of the four counties I represent have the highest property tax burden in the country, they’re in the top 16th in the country, just having an income cap does not address the fact that you have massively high property taxes in states like New York, by the way, Texas has high property taxes. So, there are a lot of issues still to be dealt with here, including the fact of the marriage penalty, among other issues to deal with.”

