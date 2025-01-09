Exclusive: Chip Roy Reintroduces Border Bill that Became Election Year Rallying Cry

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is reintroducing legislation compellingly wielded by Republicans in the 2024 election cycle to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s border security failures.

The Border Safety and Security Act of 2025 is a refreshed version of legislation which evolved into H.R. 2, Republicans’ rallying cry against President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris’s border security record.

Though that bill never became law, it served as the baseline for Republican legislative solutions to the border crisis and effectively contrasted the border security approaches of Republicans and their standard-bearer Donald Trump with those of Biden and Harris.

“The American people have endured the worst border crisis in recent history for the past four years due to the Biden Administration’s willful refusal to secure the border,” Roy said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Millions of illegal aliens are now in the country and we will feel the impacts of this disaster for years to come.

“It is imperative Congress enact permanent policies that empower President Trump and future presidents to secure the border. The Border Safety and Security Act does just that.”

Border security policy heavy hitters agree with Roy. Many offered statements Thursday praising the bill.

Rosemary Jenks, cofounder of Immigration Accountability Project, said the bill “would finally put teeth in the law’s requirement that illegal aliens be detained, returned, or denied entry. By giving the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security an explicit mandate to deny entry to illegal aliens who cannot be detained or returned,” she explained, “the bill puts a clear end to the catch-and-release policies that have devastated American communities.

“Equally important is the bill’s grant of standing to state Attorneys General to sue the Secretary for failure to enforce the law. The 119th Congress should pass this legislation expeditiously,” she continued.

Trump is expected to act on the first day of his administration to restore many of the policies of his first administration. But after four years of the Biden administration, the crisis is even worse.

“Nearly eleven million illegal aliens flooded over our borders in just four years – beyond crisis levels,” Julie Kirchner, executive director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, said in a statement. “Now more than ever, the American people deserve real solutions to put a stop to the tide of illegal border crossers and restore order.”

Kirchner praised the bill as “a critical step to establishing operational control of our borders and ensuring that future administrations cannot again circumvent the law to usher in mass illegal immigration,” she said. “FAIR applauds Congressman Roy for taking the lead to end the border crisis and keep Americans safe.”

Michael Hough, director of federal government relations of NumbersUSA, thanked Roy for introducing the “important legislation,” saying in a statement the bill “will prevent our Southern border from being overrun as it was during the Biden/Harris Administration.”

Support also is coming from Roy’s home state of Texas, ground zero of the border crisis.

“It is vital for the safety of Texas and the country that our borders are secure and our laws are followed,” Sheena Rodriguez, President of the Alliance for a Safe Texas, said in a statement. “The Border Safety and Security Act is crucial legislation that is sorely needed to ensure the sovereignty of our nation’s border and the safety of American lives.

“Alliance for a Safe Texas fully supports H.R. 29 and would like to thank Congressman Roy for addressing these dangerous loopholes. “

Greg Sindelar, CEO of the influential Texas Public Policy Foundation, threw his support behind the bill as well.

“The American people deserve nothing less than robust solutions to restore operational control of our borders, and this legislation provides the clear enforcement mechanisms needed to achieve that goal,” Singular said in a statement. “This measure establishes crucial detention requirements and enforcement protocols, while empowering state attorneys general to ensure these vital protections are properly implemented for the safety and security of our communities.”

The House and the new Republican majority in the Senate have prioritized border security in the opening days in the 119th Congress. The House has already passed the Laken Riley Act, and the Senate is already working to move the bill as its first legislation of the year.

The Border Safety and Security Act is certain to be a part of ongoing efforts by Republicans to address the smoldering border crisis.

“This legislation will save lives, plain and simple,” Don Rosenberg, founder of Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime said in a statement. “After the disgraceful, irresponsible, and illegal actions of the Biden Administration, it’s a shame we can’t make it retroactive.”

In addition to standalone legislation, Trump and Republicans will seek to implement border policies through budget reconciliation. Those negotiations are only now beginning, but Roy will certainly play a part.

With ending the border crisis Trump’s marquee issue, policy changes in Roy’s legislation are likely to be considered.

“HR29 is an important safeguard to ensure that the action of securing the border takes place while closing loopholes and arming the President with additional authorities,” Wade Miller, executive director of Citizens for Renewing America, said in a statement. “Rep. Roy continues to lead from the front on one of the most important issues of our time with this necessary and critical piece of legislation.”

Roy’s legislation has 39 original cosponsors in Reps. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Scott Perry (R-PA), Randy Weber (R-TX), Monica De La Cruz (D-TX), Rich McCormick (R-GA), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Roger Williams (R-TX), Wesley Hunt (R-TX), Mike Collins (R-GA), Jake Ellzey (R-TX), Trent Kelly (R-MS), Ben Cline (R-VA), Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Scott Fitzgerald (R-PA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Andy Harris (R-MD), Keith Self (R-TX), Brian Babin (R-TX), Russ Fulcher (R-ID), Andy Ogles (R-TN), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Ryan Zinke (R-MT), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Mary Miller (R-IL), Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Josh Brecheen (R-OK), Barry Moore (R-AL), and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.