Power Outages Hit Hundreds of Thousands Across Los Angeles as Fires Roar into Day 3

Power has been lost for hundreds of thousands of people across Los Angeles as of early Thursday morning as the historic fires continue to wreak havoc across the city.

According to Kathleen Dunleavy of Southern California Edison, as many as 340,000 are struggling without power supply as of 4 a.m. Thursday, KTLA reports.

An outage map shared by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power showed just how widespread the outages extended.

Portions of the city affected by the fires, like the Pacific Palisades and Hollywood Hills, have had power intentionally turned off as crews battled the blazes.

According to the outlet other areas, including throughout the San Fernando Valley, have also taken a hit.

A representative from that utility told KTLA once crews decide to turn off power for a particular area, it’s not a simple process to restore it once deemed safe — a series of steps need to be processed before power can come back on.

As of about 4 a.m. Thursday, there was no word on when power could be restored to any of the affected area.

Newsweek reports amid the chaos that has stretched firefighters and emergency workers to their limits, power outages have will continue to multiply in Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California, potentially threatening residents further, particularly those who depend on electrically powered medical assistance.