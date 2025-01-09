All living former first ladies attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday, except Michelle Obama.

Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend because she reportedly had “scheduling conflicts,” journalist Jeff Zeleny told CNN.

“She’s still in Hawaii,” Zeleny said, underscoring the lack of an open seat next to her husband.

“Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President,” her spokesperson told reporters.

WATCH — Donald Trump and Barack Obama Seen Chatting It Up at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral:

Because of Michelle Obama’s absence, former President Barack Obama sat in between President-elect Trump and former first lady Laura Bush.

The former presidents and first ladies were seated in the second row of the Washington National Cathedral.

Video footage showed Barack Obama and Trump smiling and laughing before the funeral began, perhaps images that would not have been captured if Michelle Obama attended.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.