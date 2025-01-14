Donald Trump to Launch ‘External Revenue Service’ to Collect from ‘Foreign Sources’

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would create the “External Revenue Service” on the first day of his administration “to collect our Tariffs, Duties, and all Revenue that come from Foreign sources.”

Trump revealed his plans for the External Revenue Service — not to be confused with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) — on Tuesday in a Truth Social post.

“For far too long, we have relied on taxing our Great People using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” Trump began.

“Through soft and pathetically weak Trade agreements, the American Economy has delivered growth and prosperity to the World, while taxing ourselves. It is time for that to change,” he added.

Trump then unveiled his plans for the new agency, emphasizing that it would charge those profiting from the U.S. via trade:

I am today announcing that I will create the EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE to collect our Tariffs, Duties, and all Revenue that come from Foreign sources. We will begin charging those that make money off of us with Trade, and they will start paying, FINALLY, their fair share. January 20, 2025, will be the birth date of the External Revenue Service. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The External Revenue Service adds to the ambitious first day that Trump is eyeing for his administration on the policy front. Speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, in December, Trump outlined much of his Day One agenda.

Trump said he plans to “sign a historic slate of executive orders to close our border to illegal aliens and stop the invasion of our country” while simultaneously commencing a mass deportation operation of illegal aliens.

He also outlined plans for Day One executive orders ending “child sexual mutilation” and to remove transgender ideology from the U.S. military and schools. He further said he would terminate “all Biden restrictions on energy production” on his first day.