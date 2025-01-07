President-elect Donald Trump is poised to hit the ground running on day one of his second term — or as he calls it, “liberation day” — with potential pardons for January 6 prisoners, key immigration and energy executive orders, and more.

He will take the oath of office at high noon on January 20 at the Inaugural platform on the U.S. Capitol’s Western Front. Once he is president, he can begin enacting executive orders to establish significant changes in executive branch policy.

Trump seems prepared to keep his promises, having acknowledged them to a packed crowd at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December.

“As you know I made a series of big day-one promises in my campaign. You know ’em just as well as I do, and 29 days from now, I intend to keep those promises to the American people,” Trump said to cheers.

He noted that his adminsitration will be “fully operational, I would say, by about 2:00 p.m. on the 2oth.”

January 6 Pardons

One major campaign pledge of Trump’s has been to pardon many of the prisoners who were involved in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump said ahead of the Republican primary he was “inclined to pardon many” of the prisoners if elected.

“I can’t say for every single one because a couple of them probably got out of control,” he said at a CNN town hall at the time.

And while that comment came before the GOP presidential primary was underway, Trump doubled down after becoming president-elect on his plan not only to pardon January 6 prisoners but to do it on day one.

While speaking with NBC News’s Meet the Press in December, Trump said he would act “very quickly” when it came to the prisoners.

“Yeah, I’m looking first day. These people have been there — How long has it been? — Three or four years, OK? By the way, they’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open,” he said.

Mass Deportation and Sealing of the Border

One of the central campaign issues Trump ran on was the border and illegal immigration after the unprecedented flow of illegal migrants into the United States under the Biden-Harris adminsitration.

Speaking in Phoenix last month, Trump vowed to commence a mass deportation operation and “close” the border upon taking office.

“On my first day back in the Oval Office, I will sign a historic slate of executive orders to close our border to illegal aliens and stop the invasion of our country, and on that same day, we will begin the largest deportation operation in American history,” he said.

The effort would not be unprecedented. Late President Dwight D. Eisenhower carried out a mass deportation of some 1.2 million illegal immigrants in the 1950s.

Deporting millions of foreign nationals is a task that will notably extend far beyond day one of the adminsitration, and the newly minted Republican-controlled Congress seems prepared to provide Trump with the tools he needs for the long-term effort.

The New York Times reported that Trump is also preparing to reinstate key executive orders concerning the border, which he implemented in his first administration, but President Joe Biden ultimately rolled back during his tenure.

Biden notably ended Remain in Mexico, reinstated catch-and-release, halted construction of Trump’s border wall, and expanded asylum.

Reuters, citing anonymous sources, reports that Trump’s day-one actions “would give federal immigration officers more latitude to arrest people with no criminal records, surge troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, and restart construction of the border wall.”

Unleash Energy Production

Trump achieved energy independence in his first term and plans to tackle energy issues immediately after taking office “to rescue our economy.”

At AmericaFest, Trump vowed to “end all Biden restrictions on energy production” on his first day.

He added that he would end Biden’s radical electric vehicle mandate, “cancel his natural gas export ban, reopen ANWR in Alaska—the biggest site potentially anywhere in the world—and declare a national energy emergency.”

Trump has notably selected Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) to lead the Department of Interior and oil industry executive Chris Wright to head the Department of Energy. Trump said last month he essentially “merged both of them,” so presumably the departments will work very closely together.

Ending “Transgender Lunacy”

Trump also vowed in Phoenix to “stop the transgender lunacy” with an order on his first day.

“And I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools, and middle schools, and high schools,” he added to thunderous applause.

The president-elect further pledged to sign an order preventing men from participating in women’s athletics on the first day of his administration.