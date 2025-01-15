The incoming administration will “labor to make the American government work again,” President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, said in his opening statement on Wednesday before the committee.

He said the support and love from his family “is a major reason for why I feel that my going back into OMB is the right endeavor at the right moment beyond my enthusiasm for being at President Trump’s side.”

“It is a profound honor to be nominated a second time by President Trump to serve as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. The President has promised the American people a federal government that works for all Americans — not the interests of bureaucrats and an entrenched establishment,” he began.

“Making a start in fulfilling that vital promise during my previous time at OMB as deputy director and director was among the most rewarding experiences of my career,” he said, telling senators that he has been driven “by a commitment to taxpayers and their families.”

He spoke briefly about growing up as the son of an electrician and a school teacher, seeing “firsthand the sacrifices my parents made to balance their budget and save for the future.”

“They are a reminder of the burden of government spending can place on everyday Americans. My parents and countless others like them have always been the measure of which I evaluate policies and spending decisions,” he said.

Shockingly, Vought noted that most Americans — nearly 80 percent — are not confident that their children will have better lives then they have, with that percentage doubling over the last 20 years.

“When I look at government waste, international debt, I know I fear for my daughter’s future. Almost half of our fellow citizens expect their standard of living to be worse than that of their parents,” he said, noting that this is “a critical part of understanding the President’s overwhelmingly successful election.”

“I am eager to get back to fulfilling the promise of the federal government that works as hard as people like my parents [at] OMB,” he said, explaining that the mission “goes beyond crafting the President’s budget”:

It encompasses the management of the federal government, reforming regulation and coordinating policies across agencies to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the American people’s will, as expressed by both their legislative and executive representatives, a strong interagency process delivers the best results for all Americans, and I believe OMB is collaborative ethos is key to achieving those outcomes. The civil servants at OMB are among the most resourceful and innovative individuals I have worked with. It has been my privilege to work alongside them.

Ultimately, Vought said he looks forward to leading his team at OMB “as we labor to make the American government work again,” emphasizing the need to use taxpayer dollars “wisely.”

“Because inflation driven by irresponsible federal spending taxes Americans twice, the average American household has lost roughly $2,000 purchasing powers just since January 2021,” he said.

“The forgotten men and women of this country, those who work hard every day in cities and towns across this country, deserve a government that empowers them to achieve their dreams,” Vought continued, recognizing that the OMB is not a household term.

“If confirmed, I will continue to serve with the best in centers of their heart, to serve and strive to ensure every decision contributes to a more prosperous future for all Americans,” he vowed.

In his announcement in November, Trump described Vought as someone who “knows exactly how to dismantle the Deep State and end Weaponized Government.”

“And he will help us return Self Governance to the People,” he continued. “We will restore fiscal sanity to our Nation, and unleash the American People to new levels of Prosperity and Ingenuity.”

