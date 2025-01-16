Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 689: Rep. Mike Collins on the House’s Passage of the Laken Riley Act

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the U.S. House’s passage of the Laken Riley Act, which would require ICE to detain criminal illegal aliens. Collins authored the legislation which was named after a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was brutally murdered last February by an illegal alien Venezuelan gang member who had crossed the U.S. southern border in September 2022 and been released by ICE into the interior.

