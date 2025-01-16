Trump’s ‘Bad*ss’ Inaugural Portrait Generates Hype: ’47 Very Different than 45′

President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural portrait garnered much attention upon its release, as Trump’s stern look has many Americans expressing excitement of what is to come.

Trump did not smile for his inaugural portrait. Rather, he delivered a look reminiscent of his mugshot — stern, serious, and ready to get to work.

“47 Official portrait revealed,” Donald Trump Jr. shared on his Instagram page Wednesday night.

“This is so hard core, I love it!” one said as another stated, “He means BUSINESS … daddy’s home.”

“Man on a mission,” one said. “47 very different than 45,” another added as similar remarks poured in:

“This is the hardest pic I’ve ever seen.” “That’s someone who’s ready to do business ” “those are the eyes of a man going into a final war against the new world order globalist regime. fury and restoring the republic godspeed.” “From a mug shot to an inauguration photo. I can’t wait until the liberals cry when he gets sworn in ✊” “Jesus Is King & Trump Is President✝️” “Battle Ready. ” “Can there be an EO requiring this to be hung in every career official’s office?” “Strongest president in the history of the United States.” “A powerful portrait for a powerful leader!! Trump’s strength and resolve are clear!”

Social media users were just as enthralled on X, also highlighting the undeniable difference in Trump’s photos — in terms of demeanor — for his first term and present-day.

“This is one badass photo — just like the man himself,” Juanita Broaddrick remarked as another added, “He is aging in reverse.”

Trump’s inauguration will take place in less than a week — Monday, January 20, at noon. There will be festivities throughout the day, and according to Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley, first responders from the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, will be leading the Inaugural Parade, which will include Trump’s infamous garbage truck.

The Village People are also expected to perform, so Americans can expect to see more of Trump’s iconic dance moves.