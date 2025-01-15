Exclusive — RNC Chair Michael Whatley: Butler First Responders Leading the Inaugural Parade

The first responders in Butler, Pennsylvania — site of the first assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump — will be leading the inaugural parade, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley announced during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Whatley detailed the RNC’s involvement in the inaugural festivities, noting Congress is hosting the inauguration itself, “but then we have the parade.”

“We’ve got all the balls, we’ve got all the other activities that are going to be around the weekend. And it really is, you know, kind of a four day, you know, celebration. … But you know, when it comes down to the President and his priorities, you know, there’s a hand on the Bible and then there’s a pen and a hand where he’s going to go right to work and roll up his sleeves and start issuing, you know, appointments and executive orders and getting to work for the American people,” Whatley said, describing the events as a celebration of America.

The “first responders from Butler, Pennsylvania, when the President was shot, are going to be leading the parade,” Whatley revealed.

“And I think that that will be a little more serious, but celebratory as well and truly, when you think about what January 20 represents, is really a celebration of America and the fact that we’re going to be leading this country into a golden age here,” he continued, noting the parade will also have another iconic surprise: The garbage truck.

“It’s got to go down the parade route and then make a beeline right to the Smithsonian,” host Mike Slater said.

“Put it right in the front of the Smithsonian Museum.”

“I’ll tell you, they may want to move that to the Trump museum … ” Whatley said, as they referenced the garbage truck Trump rode in prior to a Wisconsin rally after President Biden referred to Trump supporters as “garbage.”

“Look, this is going to be a celebration, you know. It’s not just a celebration for America, but it’s of America,” Whatley previewed.

