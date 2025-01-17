Occupy Democrats Instructs Followers to Wear Black for ‘National Day of Mourning’ During Trump Inauguration

Far-left social media page Occupy Democrats has dubbed President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day a “National Day of Mourning,” and instructed its more than 10 million followers to wear black for the occasion.

While Martin Luther King Jr. Day will also be observed on Monday, the fake news outlet decided that it is not sufficient enough for anti-Trumpers, and issued a “friendly reminder” on Facebook on Thursday:

“Don’t forget to wear all black on January 20th. National Day of Mourning,” the page, founded by Mexican-born brothers Omar and Rafael Rivero in 2012, stated.

The post was also shared on Instagram, where Occupy Democrats has another nearly 600,000 followers:

“Great idea. I did in 2016,” one commenter replied.

“Keep flags at half mast,” another Facebook user suggested.

An Instagram user said, “We’ll be wearing black for the next 4 years.”

Occupy Democrats had an epic meltdown on social media immediately after Trump won the November 5 election, reposting memes that said they could not believe how Americans chose a “white rapist” over an “impressive black woman”:

“I’ve never felt more unsafe, this is worse than 2016,” another post read: