All of the big left-wing Facebook pages are having a complete meltdown over former President Donald Trump becoming the president-elect once again, with Occupy Democrats spewing hilarious levels of coping to its ten million followers.

In one of the page’s first posts since the election was called for the Republican, Occupy Democrats denounced people not letting politics ruin their relationships:

“I don’t feel comfortable around you. The person that you voted for is homophobic, racist, and hates women and none of that was a dealbreaker for you,” the post stated.

“It IS personal. We have a difference in morals and I do feel differently about you.”

The following post said, “I’ve never felt more unsafe, this is worse than 2016”:

“Mexico is gonna have to build a wall to keep us out,” Occupy Democrats, which is known for posting far-left content demonizing conservatives, said in yet another complaint:

Mexico is gonna have to build a wall to keep us out. Posted by Occupy Democrats on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

In yet another post, they said they could not believe how Americans chose a “white rapist” over an “impressive black woman”:

The Other 98%, a left-wing activist organization with over seven million followers on the platform, immediately began fear-mongering about contraception:

“Today is a good day to buy Plan B. Shelf life 4 years. Tell a friend,” the page warned its followers.

In a follow-up post, they said that “every woman I know” was “crying on the way to work today”:

They also shared the Rolling Stone article that fell for conservative influencers like Matt Walsh joking that Trump is really going to install “Project 2025”:

Meanwhile, the Feminist News page called young men “full fascist”:

“maybe if dems…” “third party voters…” can we address the fact that young men have gone full fascist please Posted by Feminist News on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

“Both times he was against women, he won. The ONE time he was against a man, he lost. Y’all REALLY hate women. even when they’re trying to save you,” the page, with over 1.8 million followers wrote in another post: