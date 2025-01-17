Watch Live: Kristi Noem Confirmation Hearing for Homeland Security Secretary

Gov. Kristi Noem testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in a confirmation hearing for her nomination to become Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Friday, January 17.

Noem was originally scheduled to testify on Wednesday but her hearing was delayed due to the FBI not finishing it’s background check paperwork on time.

Noem’s appearance before the Senate caps off a week of confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, with Pete Hegseth, Pam Bondi, Marco Rubio, John Ratcliffe, and more having hearings ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Monday.