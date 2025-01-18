President-elect Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump were seen boarding a plane to Washington, D.C. ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

In a video posted to X by the Trump War Room, the Trump family was walking up the steps of a United States government plane set to depart for the nation’s capital.

In another video posted to X, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the president-elect, and her husband Jared Kushner were seen boarding a plane to Washington, D.C. ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Several people responded to the Trump family boarding a plane for Washington, D.C. by counting down the days and expressing that it would be “nice to have a president who can walk up the stairs again.”

“Nice to have a president who can walk up the stairs again,” Jake Schneider, the rapid response director for the Republican National Committee (RNC) wrote in a post on X.

“T-minus two days!!” Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN) wrote in a post.

“Can’t happen soon enough,” another person wrote.

“The time has come for the Great American Rebirth!” another person wrote. “It’s a revolution!”

As Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo previously reported, Trump’s inauguration was moved from being held outdoors to being held in the Capitol rotunda “due to forecasted freezing temperatures.”