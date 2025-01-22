Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control on Monday.

The bill is one in a 16-bill package that is designed to “expand reproductive rights” in the state, according to ClickOnDetroit.

House Bills 5435 and 5436, sponsored by Democrat Reps. Stephanie A. Young and Kara Hope, allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control and require insurers to cover the costs of the contraceptives.

“Today, I’m signing commonsense bills to further protect everyone’s fundamental freedom to make their own decisions about their own body,” Whitmer said. “These bills will save women time and money so they can access the birth control they need and cut unnecessary red tape that stands between people and their health care. Whether you’re getting ready to start a family or figuring out which contraceptive option is best for you, I’ll fight to make sure you have the freedom to make that choice. Together, let’s keep fighting like hell to protect reproductive rights.”

The state’s licensing agency and pharmacy board must develop rules and implement the changes by the fall of 2026, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Michigan is joining 30 other states and Washington, DC, in allowing pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute.

Rep. Young said the bill is partly in response to the state facing an OB/GYN shortage.

“This new law makes it easier for individuals — especially those in underserved communities — to take charge of their health and their futures,” Young said. “Access to contraceptives shouldn’t depend on where you live or whether you can get a doctor’s appointment. By expanding access, we are prioritizing equity, convenience and the well-being of our residents. I’m grateful to my colleagues and advocates for helping us deliver meaningful change for Michiganders.”