Attorney general nominee Pam Bondi’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing is delayed one week, according to a committee’s notice on Monday.

The committee hearing was initially scheduled to approve her nomination for a full Senate confirmation vote.

A committee spokesperson told Breitbart News the delay is due to Democrats on the panel but did not pinpoint which Democrat it is.

President Donald Trump has been adamant that the Senate must confirm all his nominees to ring in the “Golden Age of America” and end President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The committee’s notice reads:

Per Judiciary Committee Rule I.3, any member of the Committee may request an item on the Committee’s agenda be held over for a minimum of seven days. Holds are common practice in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Pursuant to this rule, the Minority will hold Bondi’s nomination for seven days. As a result of this hold, which goes into effect tomorrow, the Committee will not meet in person for this week’s executive business meeting. The Committee expects to reconvene next week, on January 29th, to hold a final vote on Bondi’s nomination.

Congressional Republicans have already asked Bondi to take immediate action once she is confirmed. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer asked Bondi to investigate and prosecute James Biden for allegedly making false statements to Congress, according to a letter obtained by Breitbart News.

Bondi, who served as Florida’s first female Attorney General and was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, vowed during last week’s hearing to restore a “one tier of justice for all” after the Justice Department was weaponized against President Joe Biden’s political opponents:

My overriding objective will be to return the Department of Justice to its core mission of keeping Americans safe and vigorously prosecuting criminals, and that includes getting back to basics, gangs, drugs, terrorists, cartels, our border and our foreign adversaries. … I believe we are on the cusp of a new golden age where the Department of Justice can and will do better if I am confirmed.

Bondi has been a Trump supporter since the beginning of his political career. She served as defense lawyer for Trump in his first impeachment trial and as co-chair of Women for Trump during the 2020 election. She most recently supported Trump in May at his New York business records trial.

