Attorney General nominee designate Pam Bondi vowed on Wednesday to restore a “one tier of justice for all” after the Justice Department was weaponized against President Joe Biden’s political opponents.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Bondi for the post to specifically focus on ending the weaponization of justice, “reduc[ing] the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths,” “fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again,” he said in a December Truth Social post.

Bondi served as Florida’s first female Attorney General and was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years.

Bondi was a Trump supporter since the beginning of his political career. She served as defense lawyer for Trump in his first impeachment trial and as co-chair of Women for Trump during the 2020 election. She most recently supported Trump in May at his New York criminal hush money trial.

More than 100 former DOJ officials urged the Senate to confirm Bondi, along with the nation’s largest police union. “Bondi is the perfect fit for restoring public confidence in our justice system,” senior officials at the America First Policy Institute Richard Lawson and Jessica Hart Steinmann wrote in a Daily Caller op-ed.

In her opening statements, Bondi told the Senate Judiciary Committee “the American people expect and deserve” more from the Department. “If confirmed, I will do everything in my power, and it will be my great responsibility to make America safe again.”

“Will fight every day to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components, the partisanship, the weaponization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all,” she added:

My overriding objective will be to return the Department of Justice to its core mission of keeping Americans safe and vigorously prosecuting criminals, and that includes getting back to basics, gangs, drugs, terrorists, cartels, our border and our foreign adversaries. … I believe we are on the cusp of a new golden age where the Department of Justice can and will do better if I am confirmed.

Read more about the DOJ’s weaponization of justice under the Biden administration.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.