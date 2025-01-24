A plurality of registered voters say California’s state and local government’s responses to wildfires have been “poor,” according to a poll obtained exclusively by Breitbart News ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Los Angeles County, which has been ravaged by fires for weeks.

The national RMG Research poll, sponsored by the newly launched Inside Game podcast, finds that 34 percent of the respondents rate the responses as “poor,” while 24 percent said they were “fair.”

Conversly, only 35 percent of the respondents applauded state and local responses to wildfires. This includes just 11 percent of respondents who say the governments’ responses have been “excellent,” while 24 percent say they have been “good.”

The poll also finds that 58 percent of the respondents believe “local governments have not focused on public safety and basic public services but have instead been distracted by other issues that are less important,” according to the release reviewed by Breitbart News.

In contrast, 35 percent believe “local governments have properly focused on public safety and providing basic public services,” per the release.

Paul Martino, a venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur who co-hosts the Inside Game podcast, blasted the L.A. County government in a statement shared with Breitbart News.

“The results of this polling reflects what myself and millions of my fellow LA County residents witnessed firsthand with the devastating fires—bad government is bad for citizens, and incompetent government hurts people and leads to neighborhoods burning to the ground,” he said.

“More and more Americans are now realizing that the local government’s job is to keep its citizens safe and provide basic public services, rather than engaging in the latest social experiments and political posturing,” he added.

The poll sampled 1,000 registered voters across the U.S. on January 22 and 23, and the margin of error ±3.1 percentage points.

Trump will survey the fires’ damage on Friday night after he spent much of the day in Asheville, North Carolina, inspecting the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Helene in September.