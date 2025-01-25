Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) said on Breitbart News Saturday that President Donald Trump has done more in his first week in office to better the country than President Joe Biden did during his entire term in office.

Barrasso spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle as the Senate had just confirmed Pete Hegseth to become the next Department of Defense Secretary.

The Wyoming senator emphasized that Hegseth will work to revitalize the American military.

Barrasso said, “We need a Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon focused on lethality, imposing power that’s intimidating, that’s ready to fight, and we just haven’t had that in the last four years with all of this wokeness.”

He added that Secretary Hegseth will be good for military recruitment and morale.

Democrats have pulled out all the stops to stall the confirmation of President Trump’s nominations.

Barrasso has emphasized that Senate Republicans plan to hold the Senate in session virtually indefinitely to confirm Trump’s nominees in the face of Democrat resistance.

“We’re going to be working on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we are going to get President Trump’s Cabinet in place,” he remarked.

Barrasso added that they will also pass sweeping legislation such as the Laken Riley Act, which Congress recently sent to Trump’s desk to sign into law.

“I can’t remember the last time … the last time the Senate was in place or even voting on a Friday night,” he remarked.

He added, “The country needs it, it’s not just President Trump. The country needs it.”

“The American people want us to get the country back on track and it has been way off track for the last four years,” he continued.

Boyle asked Barrasso what he thought of Trump’s sweeping first week in office.

Barrasso declared, “I think Donald Trump has done more for the good of the country in the last one week than Joe Biden in the last four years.”

“Ya ain’t seen nothing yet,” the senator added.

“This is the golden age of America. It is the beginning,” he said.

