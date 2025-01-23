Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) on Wednesday said Democrats should stop resisting efforts to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominees.

Barrasso said on the Senate floor that he recently assured the 47th president that the Senate would “work around the clock” to confirm his nominees.

The Wyoming conservative said, although many Senate Democrats have praised many of Trump’s nominees, they have chosen to stall their confirmations.

Last night, Democrats decided to stall the confirmation of John Ratcliffe:

Mr. Ratcliffe is President Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. His nomination is completely bipartisan. He received a vote of 14-3 in the Intelligence Committee. Last night, Democrats chose last minute obstruction anyway. What is happening here is shameful. Our world is far too dangerous to delay confirming Mr. Ratcliffe. I hope my Democrat colleagues don’t have plans this weekend. Because I guarantee you the Senate is going to be here, in Washington, voting to confirm President Trump’s nominees.

“According to a recent Fox News poll, 78 percent of Americans say Democrats should work with President Trump,” he added.

Barrasso continued:

All but two Democrats voted with every Republican to support Kristi Noem, President Trump’s nominee for Homeland Security Secretary. Her vote was 13-2. Several Democrats also voted with us to support Scott Bessent, President Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary. Let me remind my colleagues what Democrats have said about President Trump’s nominees. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin introduced Sean Duffy at his hearing to be Secretary of Transportation. Senator Baldwin gave this glowing comment: Sean Duffy, she said, is ‘the right guy to help deliver for Wisconsin families, businesses, and workers.’ Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado introduced Chris Wright at his hearing to be Secretary of Energy. Senator Hickenlooper said this: Mr. Wright is ‘a scientist who has invested his life around energy.’ Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona said Lee Zeldin is ‘a qualified candidate’ to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico said Doug Burgum is a ‘talented nominee’ to lead the Department of the Interior. Pay attention to these comments. Democrats know that President Trump’s nominees are qualified for the job.

“The Senate should give advice and consent. Disgruntled Democrats should not use the Senate’s constitutional power as an excuse to delay and deny,” he concluded in his floor speech. “Americans want results, not resistance.”