Senate Democrats Push to Condemn Trump’s Pardon of January 6 Protesters

Senate Democrats on Monday will attempt to pass a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s pardon of January 6 protesters.

Senate Democrats will seek to pass a resolution slamming Trump’s pardon of January 6 protesters by unanimous consent.

In one of Trump’s many executive orders, he pardoned approximately 1,500 charged in connection with the January 6 protests.

Though the resolution is unlikely to pass through the Republican-controlled Senate, its formal introduction could force some Republicans to publicly and declaratively object to the measure. The “unanimous consent” proposal that will be formally introduced Monday is expected to require at least one Republican Senator to publicly formally object to block the resolution’s passage. The senators’ resolution has brief language. The resolution specifies, “Resolved, That the Senate disapproves of any pardons for individuals who were found guilty of assaulting Capitol Police officers.”

“I refuse to allow President Trump to rewrite what happened on January 6 — armed insurrectionists, incited by Trump himself, broke into the U.S. Capitol and violently assaulted Capitol Police officers in their attempt to overthrow a free and fair election,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), said.

Murray added, “Insurrectionists cracked the ribs of police officers and smashed spinal disks. Donald Trump’s pardons are a wholesale endorsement of political violence — as long as it serves Donald Trump.”

“It gives the stamp of approval now to political violence, saying that if you conduct political violence, and it’s in favor of Donald Trump, for the next four years that you’ll be okay,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said.

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin in early January said that the country should not “move on” from the events of January 6, 2021, because it “was one of the worst moments in American history” like World War II, the Holocaust, and slavery.

