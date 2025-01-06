ABC’s Hostin: ‘You Don’t Move on’ from January 6 — It Was Like WWII, Holocaust, Slavery

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the United States should not “move on” from the events of January 6, 2021, because it “was one of the worst moments in American history” like World War II, the Holocaust and slavery.

Hostin said, “I think we need to find moral clarity you know in this country. And I just remember after January 6 you had someone like Mitch McConnell placing the blame on January 6 where it belonged squarely on Donald Trump’s shoulders and then you started seeing people backtrack that and losing their moral center. You had Condoleezza Rice, I believe, on this very show saying, you know, we need to move on from January 6.”

She continued, “I say no, you don’t move on because January 6 was an atrocity.”

Hostin added, “It was one of the worst moments in American history. And when you think about the worst moments in American history, you know, like World War II things like happened like the Holocaust, chattel slavery. We need to never forget because past becomes prologue if you forget and erase. We need to never forget because past becomes prologue if you forget and erase.”

