Drain the Swamp: Trump DOJ Fires Prosecutors Who Targeted Him

The Department of Justice has fired more than a dozen prosecutors who worked on cases targeting President Donald Trump as part of the continuing effort of the Trump administration to drain the swamp, as promised.

The prosecutors who worked on special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal cases against Trump were those in the line of fire, as the DOJ said they cannot trust them.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a Justice Department official, said Acting Attorney General James McHenry took the drastic action because “he did not believe these officials could be trusted to faithfully implement the President’s agenda because of their significant role in prosecuting the President.”

McHenry’s memo to those affected reads, in part:

Given your significant role in prosecuting the president, I do not believe that the leadership of the department can trust you to assist in implementing the president’s agenda faithfully.

The move follows one of Trump’s Day One executive actions, which focused on ending the weaponization of the federal government.

“It is the policy of the United States to identify and take appropriate action to correct past misconduct by the Federal Government related to the weaponization of law enforcement and the weaponization of the Intelligence Community,” the order reads, noting that Americans saw firsthand the Biden administration engaging in what it described as “a systematic campaign against its perceived political opponents, weaponizing the legal force of numerous Federal law enforcement agencies and the Intelligence Community against those perceived political opponents in the form of investigations, prosecutions, civil enforcement actions, and other related actions.”

“Many of these activities appear to be inconsistent with the Constitution and/or the laws of the United States, including those activities directed at parents protesting at school board meetings, Americans who spoke out against the previous administration’s actions, and other Americans who were simply exercising constitutionally protected rights,” it continues:

The prior administration and allies throughout the country engaged in an unprecedented, third-world weaponization of prosecutorial power to upend the democratic process. It targeted individuals who voiced opposition to the prior administration’s policies with numerous Federal investigations and politically motivated funding revocations, which cost Americans access to needed services. The Department of Justice even jailed an individual for posting a political meme. And while the Department of Justice has ruthlessly prosecuted more than 1,500 individuals associated with January 6, and simultaneously dropped nearly all cases against BLM rioters. Therefore, this order sets forth a process to ensure accountability for the previous administration’s weaponization of the Federal Government against the American people.

This is hardly the only purge initiated by the Trump administration thus far in the D.C. swamp, as roughly 60 senior staffers at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) were placed on leave this week due to actions within the agency that “appear to be designed to circumvent the president’s executive orders and the mandate from the American people,” according to Acting USAID Administrator Jason Gray.