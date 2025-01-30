Watch Live: Tulsi Gabbard Director of National Intelligence Confirmation Hearing

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a confirmation hearing to become the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) on Thursday, January 30.

Gabbard is one of the last cabinet appointees of President Donald Trump to receive a hearing, with Democrats slowing her confirmation process.

Like other Trump nominees, Gabbard has faced relentless attacks by both Democrats and the media, but Breitbart News has fact-checked multiple smears against her.