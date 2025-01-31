Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters in the Press Briefing Room of the White House on Friday, January 31.

Leavitt gave her first press briefing earlier in the week, during which she stressed the Trump administration’s commitment to the 1st Amendment and welcoming in new media outlets to the briefing room. Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle was seated at the front of the briefing room and asked one of the first questions of the new press secretary.

This week has seen a whirlwind of activity for the Trump administration, including Donald Trump making his first visit to the briefing room of his second term to directly address reporters about the terrible crash between and airliner and Army helicopter on Wednesday night.