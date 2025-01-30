Watch Live: Donald Trump Addresses Air Crash over Potomac River

President Donald Trump addresses the press about the aviation disaster that occurred Wednesday night over the Potomac River.

American Airlines Flight 5342 collided midair with an Army UH-60 helicopter on Thursday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. There were no survivors.

In the early morning hours Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social that it was a “terrible night” in the wake of the tragedy. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday that Trump would hold a briefing at the White House at 11AM Eastern.