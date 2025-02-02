Protesters were seen shutting down traffic on the 101 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday while waving Mexican flags in opposition to ongoing ICE raids in the city and elsewhere in the United States.

The protests reportedly began on Olvera Street and later grew to a few thousand people as they marched on City Hall and later to the 101 Freeway where they shut down traffic. While some in the crowd waved American flags, a majority were waving Mexican flags or flags from other countries south of the Southern Border. Video of the protest began circulating online:

According to CBS News, the California Department of Transportation District 7 reported on X that the “101 Freeway was closed in both directions between the 110 Freeway and Mission Road, advising drivers to avoid the area.”

“Meanwhile, the LAPD reported major gridlock along Spring Street, Main Street, Los Angeles Street, Arcadia Street, and both northbound and southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway,” added CBS News.

Recent polls have shown that a majority of Americans support deportations for immigrants in the United States illegally.

“A new Axios/Ipsos poll finds that a majority of Americans support deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally as a general concept,” reported Ipsos. “However, that support drops significantly if caveats are added describing specific mechanisms to conduct those deportations.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.