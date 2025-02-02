Breitbart’s Pollak: Time for Pacific Palisades Heavyweights to Sit Down Together

LOS ANGELES — Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak told Elex Michaelson of FOX 11 KTTV on The Issue Is that major players in the Pacific Palisades like Steve Soboroff and Rick Caruso needed to sit down together.

Soboroff was named Chief Recovery Officer by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. Property developer Rick Caruso, who ran against Bass in 2022 and protected his mall from the fire, is starting a nonprofit organization to rebuild the community.

The Wall Street Journal described the two as rivals, especially over the issue of affordable housing.

Pollak told Michaelson:

People need to know that they can rebuild speedily, and they need some certainty about what that’s going to look like. And I would also say, having spoken to Steve soboroff and Rick Caruso and other people who are stakeholders, who have property, who have investments, I think that what we need to see is leadership at that level. We need to see the Soboroffs and Carusos sitting down together and working things out, not at odds with one another, but sitting down and exerting the kind of leadership that has been missing, and talking to local residents and working with us. I think we also need a more transparent process.

Pollak also credited President Donald Trump’s intervention in allowing local residents to return to their homes.

Pollak addressed President Trump at a town hall in the Palisades on January 24, advising him to appoint a Special Master to oversee funds spent on California’s recovery.