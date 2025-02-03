Art of the Deal: Trump Delays Tariffs After Mexico Vows to Rush 10,000 Troops to Border

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum immediately responded to President Donald Trump’s implementation of tariffs on Monday by vowing to post 10,000 troops along its shared northern border with the United States.

In return, Trump agreed to delay tariffs for a month while he finalizes an agreement on security and trade with Sheinbaum.

The agreement came after the two leaders spoke earlier about Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on goods from Mexico.

“We put tariffs on, they owe us a lot of money, and I’m sure they’re going to pay,” Trump told reporters of Mexico Sunday night.

After Monday’s conversation, Sheinbaum posted on X she had a “good conversation” with Trump and praised their tentative deal.

Trump confirmed the two leaders had a positive conversation and said he looked “forward to participating” in negotiations “as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries”:

Speaking to reporters on Sunday night, Trump said he was placing tariffs on Mexico because of its trade deficit with the U.S. and its failure to prevent migrants and fentanyl from entering the U.S. “We have deficits with almost every country, not every country, but almost. And we’re going to change it. It’s been unfair. That’s why we owe $36 trillion; we have deficits with everybody,” he said. “I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China,” Trump posted on Truth Social: This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it.

