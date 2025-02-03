The anti-ICE protests in opposition to President Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations continued through Monday’s “Day Without Immigrants” in Southern California’s Downtown Los Angeles and Orange County.

The protests in Los Angeles followed Sunday’s marches that saw thousands take to the streets, waving Mexican flags while shutting down traffic on the 101 Freeway. Monday’s protests began at Los Angeles City Hall and continued on toward Spring Street. Per KTLA5:

A short time later, the Los Angeles Police Department posted on X that the demonstrators were blocking traffic at West Olympic Boulevard and South Figueroa Street, then at Grand and Cesar Chavez avenues and then at Grand Avenue and Temple Street. By about 1:15 p.m., protesters were spotted in “the area of Arcadia to Aliso from Spring to Los Angeles,” and “demonstrators have posted up over the 101 Freeway,” police said.

After 5 p.m., the LAPD issued dispersal orders for protesters between Aliso and Arcadia street

In Orange County, demonstrations began around 11:30 a.m. in Santa Ana outside the courthouse with marches continuing on through Civic Center Plaza. Crowds reportedly blocked intersections in the city throughout the day.

Protests were also seen up in Northern California’s Bay Area, with demonstrations in Oakland.

“Activists from the group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) led a march down International and 35th Avenue in Oakland protesting the nationwide deportations,” reported NBC Bay Area.

“If you live here, if you work here, if you go to school here and you contribute to this society economically or culturally that makes you a citizen and you should have the rights that come with being a citizen,” said Jose Lagos of BAMN.

Beyond California, anti-ICE protests were also seen in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Per WMBF News:

WMBF News Reporter Julia Richardson photographed protestors on the corner of Kings Highway and 9th Avenue North. They were also seen carrying signs and flags along the sidewalk. Some protestors told WMBF News they were there to represent immigrants scared to speak out as federal immigration enforcement operations are carried out across the country.

Recent polls have shown that a majority of Americans support deportations for immigrants in the United States illegally.

“A new Axios/Ipsos poll finds that a majority of Americans support deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally as a general concept,” reported Ipsos. “However, that support drops significantly if caveats are added describing specific mechanisms to conduct those deportations.”

