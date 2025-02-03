Los Angeles: Anti-ICE Protesters Face Police in Riot Gear

Protesters challenging the ongoing ICE raids of illegal immigrants were met with police in riot gear after they shut down traffic in Downtown Los Angeles.

Police were seen in riot gear hours after the protesters had shut down the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles while waving Mexican flags and flags from other countries south of the border.

“Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department assisted by California Highway Patrol were able to clear the freeway as protesters took to downtown surface streets, but then quickly got back on the major artery through downtown at Los Angeles Street,” noted KTLA5.

“Shortly after 7 p.m., a city-wide tactical alert was issued as officers in riot gear and armed with less-than-lethal weapons formed lines to block protesters’ movements and push them back,” it added.

The 101 Freeway was reportedly open and clear by 8 p.m.

The protests reportedly began earlier in the day on Olvera Street and later grew to a few thousand people as they marched on City Hall and later to the 101 Freeway where they shut down traffic. While some in the crowd waved American flags, a majority were waving Mexican flags or flags from other countries south of the Southern Border.

Recent polls have shown that a majority of Americans support deportations for immigrants in the United States illegally.

“A new Axios/Ipsos poll finds that a majority of Americans support deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally as a general concept,” reported Ipsos. “However, that support drops significantly if caveats are added describing specific mechanisms to conduct those deportations.”

