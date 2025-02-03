Entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would have a commanding lead in the race to become the next Ohio governor, according to a poll exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

A WPA Intelligence survey of Ohio Republican primary voters, conducted on behalf of the Club for Growth PAC, found that Ramaswamy is the predominant leader of the Ohio Republican gubernatorial primary.

Ramaswamy leads with 57 percent of the vote, behind him is Buckeye State Attorney General Dave Yost at 26 percent, and in third place at six percent is Ohio treasurer Robert Sprague. Ten percent remain undecided.

CfG OH-Gov Baseline PollingMemo V2 by Breitbart News on Scribd

The survey found that Ramaswamy wins 70 percent of those who consider themselves very conservative, while Yost captures only 22 percent.

Ramaswamy also garners 66 percent of the vote amongst the 76 percent of primary voters who have a very favorable image of President Donald Trump.

The survey noted that Ramaswamy has a 45-point lead over Yost among those voters who have heard of him and Yost, and he also leads by 52 percent against Yost among voters who have opinions of the two Ohio potential Republican gubernatorial candidates.

The survey also found that if Trump were to endorse Ramaswamy in the primary, his lead could surge by ten points to 67 percent.

This poll mirrors another survey that found Ramaswamy is strongly in the lead to replace the outgoing Gov. Mike Dewine (R).

A poll from Fabrizio. Lee & Associates found Ramaswamy with a “huge lead” over Yost with 52 percent of Republican voters in a primary ballot. Yost places in second at 18 percent.

“In no uncertain terms, Vivek Ramaswamy is the overwhelming frontrunner to be the Republican nominee for Governor in Ohio, and he’ll only be buoyed by his pro-Trump and America First policies and ideas,” the polling memo read.

WPA Intelligence conducted the poll of 600 Republican primary voters by contacting the voters between January 28 and 30. The survey has a four percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence interval.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.