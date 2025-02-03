White House Releases Video Touting Trump’s Wins in First Two Weeks

The White House released a video Monday night touting President Donald Trump’s bounty of accomplishments in the first two weeks of his second term.

The video features White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighting the administration’s progress on several fronts, from the border and energy to securing major investments and widening access in the press briefing room.

“We are two weeks in, and President Trump is already delivering big wins for the American people,” Leavitt says to begin the video.

She spotlights Trump’s executive actions regarding the border:

On the border, President Trump declared a national emergency, deployed the military, ended catch-and-release, and reinstated remain in Mexico, and already illegal crossings are down 95 percent. We are resuming construction of the border wall, and Columbia’s president is now offering his own plane for deportation of illegal Colombian immigrants.

Next, she details Trump’s actions addressing energy and the economy since returning to office.

“President Trump unleashed American energy, declared a National energy emergency, and killed Joe Biden’s radical electric vehicle mandate,” she says. “Wall Street is booming, AI investments skyrocketed to $500 billion, and there’s $20 billion flowing into U.S. data centers across our country.”

According to Leavitt, these are just some of the more than 45 executive orders Trump has signed in his two weeks.

“DEI has been purged from the government and our military, and lazy federal workers have been ordered back to the office,” she says.

“And when it comes to free speech and transparency, President Trump took 12 times more press questions than Joe Biden did in a week, reinstated 440 silenced journalists to the press room, and ended government censorship,” she added.

In addition, Trump saw victories in trade negotiations Monday with Canada and Mexico. The freshly signed 25 percent tariffs against both countries will be paused for a month as Mexico sends 10,000 troops to the southern border to prevent the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants into the U.S. and as Canada ramps up security at the northern border.