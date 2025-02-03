Mexico Folds: Sending Troops to Secure Border to Avoid Trump Tariffs

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to send 10,000 troops to its northern border as one of the ways to stop a 25 percent tariff from the Trump administration temporarily. The concession comes after days of grandstanding by the Mexican president, who publicly claimed she would stand up for her country’s sovereignty.

On Monday morning, U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced that Mexico had agreed to send 10,000 military troops to its northern border to stop illegal immigration and fentanyl smuggling. The move allowed Mexico to avoid new tariffs for one month. During that month, officials from both countries would work on a new “deal” between the two countries.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum also posted on social media in Spanish that her conversation with Trump was respectful and that she did agree to send 10,000 National Guard troops to stop Fentanyl trafficking. She claimed that the U.S. government agreed to help Mexico fight the illegal smuggling of weapons into her country.

Over the weekend, Sheinbaum and her political allies posted a series of social media comments calling for Mexico to stand firm against Trump’s attempts to influence her country. Sheinbaum called for respect and used nationalistic phrases in her attempt to unify Mexicans on her side.

However, the politician received much criticism from pundits over well-known allegations that her party, Morena, has benefited drug traffickers. Those same allegations have recently been made public by the Trump White House.

