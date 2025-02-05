Los Angeles High School Students Stage Walkout to Protest ICE Raids

Los Angeles high school students staged a walkout of class this week in protest of the ICE raids under President Donald Trump.

The walkout followed several days of protests, including Monday’s “Day Without Immigrants,” which transpired in both Northern and Southern California. Per KTLA5:

On Tuesday, marchers were back, but this time included several hundred students from Marshall High School, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Dozens marched in the streets, with some carrying signs or a Mexican flag on their way to Olvera Street, where they chanted and held a rally. Students also demonstrated on the Spring Street side of City Hall, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video of the protests were shared on social media:

Recent polls have shown a majority of Americans support deportations for immigrants in the United States illegally.

“A new Axios/Ipsos poll finds that a majority of Americans support deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally as a general concept,” reported Ipsos. “However, that support drops significantly if caveats are added describing specific mechanisms to conduct those deportations.”

