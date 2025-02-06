A staff member with the newly-founded Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an advisory group under billionaire Elon Musk has resigned after several past racist tweets were resurfaced.

The Wall Street Journal unearthed several of DOGE staffer Marko Elez’s past social media posts after he had been approved by a federal judge this week to have “access to the payment system at the U.S. Treasury, but the judge restricted his ability to share data from the system,” per NBC News.

In its report, the WSJ linked the 25-year-old Elez to a social media account on Musk’s platform, X, that was deleted in December of last year. Several of the unearthed posts harbored racist messages.

“The deleted @nullllptr account previously went by the username @marko_elez, a review of archived posts shows,” the Journal reported. “The user behind the @nullllptr also described themselves as an employee at SpaceX and Starlink, where Elez has worked, according to archives of Elez’s personal website.”

In one post, the account linked to Elez denounced interracial marriage while another said to “normalize Indian hate.”

“You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity,” the account posted in September.

In that same month, the account responded to a post about the number Indians working in Silicon Valley. ″‘Normalize Indian hate,’” the post on the account said.

Earlier that year, in July, a post on the account explicitly went as far to label its own user a “racist.”