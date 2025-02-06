Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) reintroduced a bill on Thursday that would permanently eliminate top diversity positions at the Department of Defense, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

The Restoring Military Focus Act would permanently eliminate the Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Advisers for Diversity and Inclusion positions, which were established by the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

While President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have ordered that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) be banned from the military, Roy’s bill would codify it into law so it could not be reversed in the future under a new administration.

Roy said in a statement to Breitbart News:

For far too long, radical progressive Democrats under the Biden Administration have been allowed to turn our military into a social experiment. I am thankful that President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have taken decisive action to restore the focus of the Pentagon and rid the Department of the radical DEI agenda. However, it is imperative that Republicans in Congress take action to make these changes permanent to ensure that no future Administration can indoctrinate our men and women in uniform with this divisive ideology.

Former President Joe Biden and former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made DEI a top priority at the Pentagon, appointing the first chief diversity officer, a black veteran named Bishop Garrison, who had called Trump a “racist” and attacked his donors.

Austin also ordered a 60-day standdown for military commanders to address “extremism” in the ranks that appeared aimed at Trump supporters and stood up a working group to target “extremists” in the military. A study he ordered found less than 100 cases of extremism in the military across the more than 2.1 million members of the military.

Specifically, the Restoring Military Focus Act provisions would repeal fully 10 USC 147 and permanently eliminate the position of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, eliminate the Senior Advisor for Diversity and Inclusion, and prohibit the use of federal funds to re-establish these positions again in the future.

Rep. Roy’s Restoring Military Focus Act_Bill Text by Kristina Wong on Scribd

Cosponsors of the bill include Reps. Daniel Webster (FL), Ralph Norman (SC), Andy Ogles (TN), and Lauren Boebert (CO).

