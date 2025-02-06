Congressional Democrats have reportedly been rendered powerless and frustrated amid a deluge of angry calls from their constituents demanding that they resist President Trump at every turn.

Lawmakers told Axios that angry constituents have been ringing their phones off the hook with demands that they more adequately resist Trump, a situation over which they maintain little control. Democrats feel that constituents have been setting their expectations too high and should understand they now hold the minority position in Congress.

Some staffers said they hadn’t seen this many calls since seminal events like the Oct. 7 attack, the Brett Kavanaugh hearings or even the Trump impeachment proceedings. Aaron Fritschner, a spokesperson for Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), said his office’s phones have been “ringing off the hook without pause since we opened yesterday morning.” On social media sites such as X and Bluesky, another aide said, “Every Dem is getting lit up by the neo-resistance folks being like ‘do more.'”

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) said that his office received the most phone calls in 12 years this past Monday. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) likewise said he could not “recall ever receiving this many calls.”

“People disgusted with what’s going on, and they want us to fight back,” said McGovern.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told the outlet that their constituents should be inundating Republicans with angry phone calls.

“What I think we need to do more is: Put the onus on Republicans, so that the calls that we’re getting are directed toward Republicans,” said Blumenthal.

Another House Democrat said that his colleagues on Capital Hill feel that angry constituents have been “calling the wrong people.”

“There has definitely been some tension the last few days where people felt like: you are calling the wrong people. You are literally calling the wrong people,” the Democrat said.

Democrats stressed that people should understand they have little legislative power at the moment and can do little more than hold up votes or rally at protests. Progressive groups told Axios that they plan to keep up the pressure until Democrats do something.

“Our member energy is high and this won’t be the last any office hears from everyday Americans who want us to fight harder to push back,” said Britt Jacovich, a spokesperson for MoveOn.

Mary Small, spokesperson for Indivisible, told Axios that her group led over 31,400 calls to U.S. Senators and nearly 4,000 to House members these past two weeks.