Watch Live: House Hearing on Government Overregulation Contributing to California Fires

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing examining the role of government overregulation contributing to the devastating California wildfires on Thursday, February 6.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have faced significant criticism for their mismanagement that contributed to and worsened the fires that devastated the Los Angeles area in January.

During a visit to the area, President Donald Trump heard directly from Breitbart New’s Joel Pollak about his personal experience trying to save his home during the fires and suggestions for recovery efforts, leading to him declaring, “Breitbart is fantastic.”