Exclusive — Rep. Addison McDowell: Biden-Era Immigration Failures Led to Rape of a Minor in My District

Biden-era immigration failures led to the rape of a minor in the district of Rep. Addison McDowell (R-NC), the congressman said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

McDowell walked through the details of his op-ed, running on Breitbart News, describing the mass failures and devastating consequences of illegal immigration in his own district.

“We uncovered something that, I mean, honestly, it’s one of the more sinister, just dark stories I’ve heard about an illegal alien,” he said, noting that President Trump has, for years, described many of these people as “rapists, terrorists, [and] murderers.”

“And people said he’s a racist. He’s lying. He’s this, he’s that. That’s just not true. And then we found an example of how that is not true. So there’s a woman that is in the county jail of my home county who, she crossed the border in April of ’22 in San Diego. She crosses the southern border in San Diego, goes to Minnesota and commits grand larceny. From there, she’s given a bond, and for, I don’t know what, for whatever reason, she gets out on a million dollar bond,” he said, explaining that she then made her way to North Carolina and “commits grand larceny again, and this time, she gets $1,000 bond and gets out again.”

“She then comes to Davidson County, which is where I’m from,” he said, noting that authorities filled out an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer to deport her.

“She then is given over to ICE. ICE lets her go, and she comes back, and then is arrested again by folks back home in my district for raping a minor child,” he revealed. “And the kicker to this whole thing is that the whole time, this woman was on the terror watch list, so you know, it’s just, it’s sinister,” McDowell said, as host Matthew Boyle noted that the woman in question is from Romania, coming through the U.S. illegally via the southern border.

LISTEN:

“The big thing to remember here is that any of these four things — being on the terror watch list, grand larceny twice, or molesting or raping a minor — any of those things should result in a deportation, but the Biden DOJ, they didn’t seem to care. And we need to hold these people accountable, because at this point, we need to fight this current war. But nobody’s fighting for that poor kid,” he said. “And they need to, and I am.”

McDowell said he would welcome a conversation with border czar Tom Homan or Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on this, but he said deportation alone may not cut it.

“Like, this person doesn’t deserve freedom ever again. They don’t. So we need to make sure that she’s not given the opportunity to try to come back here. And so, you know, I think that there is no one that illegal immigrants should be more afraid of than Tom Homan and Kristi Noem, because they’re not messing around,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.