Ohio Democrats are looking to make a statement in favor of killing unborn babies by abortion by introducing the “Contraception Begins at Erection Act.”

The bill, which will be introduced by Democrat state Reps. Anita Somani and Tristan Rader, would make it illegal for men to have sex without trying to create a child, Local12 reported. The bill is modeled after similar legislation introduced by Democrat Mississippi state Sen. Bradford Blackmon.

“Fair is fair, right?” Somani said in video posted to Bluesky. “If this legislature is so dedicated to regulating women’s bodies and their access to contraceptives and abortion care then let’s start policing men in the same way. After all, it does take two to tango, right?”

“Our bill would make it illegal to discharge semen or genetic material without the intent to fertilize an embryo,” she continued.

“If you find the language [in the bill] to be absurd, then maybe you should find any bill attempting to restrict reproductive freedoms absurd as well,” Rader added.

The bill is expected to make exceptions for contraceptives, people who say they are LGBTQ+, and for masturbation, according to the report.

Penalties for breaking the law are $1,000 for first offense, $5,000 for second offense, and $10,000 for further offenses.

Republicans maintain control of the governorship, House, and Senate in Ohio, so the bill is unlikely to gain traction. However, Ohioans did pass an amendment in 2023 making abortion a “right” in the state, and courts have since struck down laws limiting abortions earlier in pregnancy, citing the passage of the amendment.

Republican state Rep. Ron Ferguson told the Statehouse News Bureau that the bill does not make any sense and is “completely out of touch with what matters to everyday Americans.”

“We are talking about conception happening before a sperm fertilizes an egg. Clearly, somebody doesn’t understand simple biology,” Ferguson said.