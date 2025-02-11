Trump Applauded for ‘Accountability’ Firings After FEMA Employees Sent $59 Million Payment to House Illegals 

Four FEMA employees will lose their jobs after the agency paid $59 million to house illegal aliens in luxury hotels in New York City, according to a senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official, causing America First Republicans to applaud the swift action.

The firings are in lockstep with the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) commitment to cut government waste, fraud, and abuse and President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to purge the government of rogue and corrupt actors within the administrative state.

“Good!” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) posted on X. “Taxpayers are done with this garbage.”

Hogan Gidley, vice president at the Center for Election Integrity, said the immediate action shows transparency and accountability:

Two words that will define Trump’s Administration: 1. TRANSPARENCY (Find out the wrongdoing and expose it) 2. ACCOUNTABILITY (Typically, in Washington – even after exposing the guilty parties – no one EVER faces punishment) BUT…thankfully, it’s happening NOW!

Lora Ries, director of Heritage’s Border Security and Immigration Center at the Heritage Foundation, said the firing should prevent future insubordination. “There need to be quick & public consequences for insubordinates & leakers, or this won’t stop,” she said.

“Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told Breitbart News.

“Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people,” she continued.

Elon Musk, who is leading the DOGE initiative, announced Monday that the FEMA payment violated the law and a “clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds”:

The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order. That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals!

The payment came after the Biden administration had claimed FEMA was not using funds to support illegal aliens. “It’s just categorically false. It is not true,” former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in October.

Republicans argued FEMA did not have enough money in the fall to help victims of the hurricane in North Carolina, but President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security insisted those reports were “completely false” and noted the agency had enough money to fund relief efforts and the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which the Biden administration authorized in late 2022 to respond to the migrant crisis.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.