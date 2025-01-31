President Donald Trump praised Richard Grenell, Trump’s Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, after six Americans being held hostage in Venezuela were released.

“Just been informed that we are bringing six hostages home from Venezuela,” Trump wrote in a post on X. “Thank you to Ric Grenell and my entire staff. Great job!”

In a post on X, Grenell posted a photo of himself and the six Americans who were released from Venezuela, noting that they had spoken to Trump and “couldn’t stop thanking him.”

“We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens,” Grenell wrote. “They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him.”

The release of the six men comes after Grenell met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with the goal of Grenell’s visit being to “secure the release of Americans detained” in Venezuela, according to Reuters.

Officials within the Venezuelan government have reportedly accused Americans being held hostage in the country “of terrorism” and have reportedly described some as being “mercenaries,” according to the outlet.

While the names of those who were released were not made available, there are reportedly “as many as 10 Americans” being detained by Venezuela, according to the Associated Press.