Watch Live: Hearing on Government Waste and Fraud as DOGE Fights the Deep State

The House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency holds a hearing on government waste and fraud on Wednesday, February 12.

The hearing, “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud,” comes as Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continue to find and slash government waste, with Democrats fighting them every step of the way.

“Every taxpayer dollar that goes to these criminals is one dollar less for hardworking Americans, who expect and deserve more from their government,” Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said in announcing the hearing. “The DOGE Subcommittee will work hand-in-hand with President Trump to root out waste, fix broken payment systems, and investigate fraud schemes.”