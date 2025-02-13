Watch: Hearing on Foreign Aid Spending as DOGE Investigates Waste

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee holds a hearing on foreign aid spending on Thursday, February 13.

The hearing, titled “Eliminating Waste by the Foreign Aid Bureaucracy,” comes as Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is bringing attention to the misuse of taxpayer money by organizations like the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

On Wednesday, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt provided multiple examples to reporters of foreign aid programs that the White House considers, at best, wasteful.