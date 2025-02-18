Exclusive — USDA Secretary Rollins: ‘I’m So Excited to Work with Bobby Kennedy’ to Make America Healthy Again

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins told Breitbart News exclusively that she is “so excited” to work with Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to “Make America Healthy Again.”

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) part of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement was a critical addition during the 2024 campaign when Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran for president as an independent, dropped out of the race and endorsed the GOP candidate President Donald Trump against the Democrat candidate now-former Vice President Kamala Harris. The endorsement, a shot in the arm for Trump last summer at a key moment in the campaign, effectively merged the energetic grassroots MAHA and MAGA movements culminating with Kennedy’s appointment and now confirmation as HHS Secretary, overseeing such efforts for the nation now.

Rollins, as USDA Secretary, will oversee food production policies particularly as they relate to American farmers and ranchers. As such, she will play a central role in policies related to how this broader MAHA agenda is achieved. When asked about how she will work with Kennedy on this front, Rollins said she is “excited” to do so and that Kennedy’s MAHA message resonates with millions of American citizens across the political spectrum.

“First, I’ll say I’m so excited to work with Bobby Kennedy to empower Americans to live longer and healthier and more abundant lives,” Rollins said. “I think he really strikes a nerve among millions and millions of Americans that knew something wasn’t entirely right with the food supply and with what we’re feeding our children and with the epidemic of chronic disease. I think we’re heading towards four out of five children in America will be obese or on the line for obesity in the coming years if we don’t do anything pretty significantly different in the days and years ahead. My idea has always been we’re never going to Make America Great Again unless we Make America Healthy Again. Those are not in opposition to one another. I think they’re very complementary as we work toward a common mission for our country.”

Some across establishment media have tried to create a rift between Rollins and Kennedy when it comes to this front, attempting to argue that there is a fundamental gulf between representing American food producers and representing the MAHA agenda. Those concerns seem overblown, but Rollins did say there may be places where there may be some disagreements and that her role here in this discussion is to stick up for farmers and ranchers.

“Now, having said that, there is going to probably be some space for reasonable minds to disagree on what that looks like,” Rollins said. “My role in that debate is to enact President Trump’s vision but while doing so defend America’s farmers and ranchers. Again, I don’t believe those are contrarian positions and I believe there are a lot of amazing opportunities to work together and to continue to elevate and defend and hopefully make our agriculture community even better.”

Rollins, who spoke with Breitbart News Friday afternoon last week on her first full day as USDA Secretary, said she spoke with President Trump on Thursday and that Trump asked her straight away how America’s farmers and ranchers are doing.

“I talked to the president yesterday and he was the first telephone conversation I had after I was voted yes but I don’t believe I had been sworn in yet,” Rollins said. “He immediately, right after congratulations, he immediately pivoted to ‘How are our farmers, Brooke? How are our ranchers? How are they doing?’ He’s always had such a heart for that part of our country who were with him before anybody else when he came down the escalator. They’ve stuck with him, they’ve voted for him, they love him whenever he’s in rural America. It’s an incredibly beautiful thing to see. Those are his people. So, my role and what I’m really excited about, is to continue to defend that segment of industry as we move forward on Making America Healthy Again.”

More from Rollins’s exclusive interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.