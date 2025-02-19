Establishment Republican senators believe President Donald Trump is saving taxpayer money “too fast” while “rashly” purging rogue and corrupt bureaucrats.

The senators requested Trump slow down on fulfilling his campaign promises of cutting waste, fraud, and abuse, as well as gutting the “deep state.”

The administration is moving “too fast,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told Axios about Trump’s campaign promises.

Collins, an ally of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), claimed the president is “making mistakes” and would be happy with “a more surgical approach” that does not “violate restrictions that are in current law.”

“Before making cuts rashly, the administration should be studying and staffing to see what the consequences are. Measure twice before cutting. They have had to backtrack multiple times,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) echoed Collins.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), another ally of McConnell, is very worried about purging the “deep state” of rogue and corrupt actors.

“We all want efficiencies, there is a way to do it, and the way these people have been treated has been awful in many cases. Awful,” she said.

DOGE, under the direction of Trump, has gutted several agencies and fired thousands of employees, many of whom are holdovers from the Biden administration.

The purge comes after Trump’s political opponents tried to imprison him, bankrupt him, remove him from the ballot, and make him politically irrelevant by introducing a partisan committee to investigate January 6 — and whose inflammatory rhetoric created a ripe environment for two assassination attempts.

“We will demolish the ‘deep state.’ We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists, and fascists. Wmediae will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news,” Trump vowed in Windham, New Hampshire, in 2023.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.