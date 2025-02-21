Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK) told Breitbart News shortly after Friday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and governors at the White House that the president expressed a desire to work with every governor, with an emphasis on making government efficient.

Dunleavy spoke with Breitbart News exclusively via phone call soon after the Governors’ Working Session wrapped up.

“He covered a lot of topics, everything from energy to investment to tariffs to DOGE,” Dunleavy said. “I think his overarching message was he certainly wants to work with all the governors, whether you’re Democrat or Republican. He said we can call him anytime when we have an idea or problem.”

“One of his main focuses is to ensure that the government works the way it was intended, meaning things aren’t going to get hung up in an agency or a bureaucracy, and where it does, he’ll do everything he can to move it along in order for states and governors and others to be able to take advantage of opportunities,” he added.

Trump discussed “constantly looking at ways to ensure that government is efficient and responsive,” the governor said.

“That was the overarching message, regardless of whether it was health and social services, permitting, education, you know. He’s focused on education reform and school choice,” Dunleavy continued. “Just better government all around, better response all around, better outcomes from dealing with government, that was the big message for us.”

Trump has displayed his willingness to work across the aisle throughout his first month as president, exemplified by his trip to fire-stricken Los Angeles County just days into his term, where he met with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D).