President Donald Trump intends to waive virtually all federal permitting requirements to expedite the rapid rebuilding of infrastructure destroyed by the wildfires in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. He is calling on local officials to do the same.

Trump detailed his plan during a roundtable with local officials in the county after touring areas singed by numerous fires, which have claimed at least 28 lives and destroyed more than 16,000 structures, according to Cal Fire.

“I also had the concept of getting some of the best developers in the country; I’ve had so many calls from developers, and they want to come in–they don’t want anything–they just want to come in and help,” Trump said. “And they really know how to get things done and get things built.”

“We’re going to waive… essentially waive, all federal permits. We’re going to have you go very quickly, because the federal permit can take 10 years. We’re not going to do that… We don’t want to take 10 days,” he added to applause.

Trump will also declare the calamity a national emergency.

“By doing that, I can give you immediate, like, immediate permits. I’d ask that the local permitting process be the same,” he said, noting concerns among some victims about having to wait a year and a half for a local permit.

Trump told Mayor Karen Bass that developers are ready to begin working “tonight.”

“I can’t imagine that. So they are literally in a position right now; they’d like to start tonight, and they’ll clean their site, they’ll do everything. They just want to start,” Trump said. “And they were very concerned with the 18 months. So I’m sure you can get it down to, I would say, not even 18 days.”

“They are ready, Mayor, they are ready to start,” Trump added.

“We’re ready,” Bass responded, seemingly agreeing to waive local permitting requirements.